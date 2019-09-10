Investing $1.8 trillion between 2020 and 2030 in projects to help communities adapt to the worsening impacts of the climate crisis could yield $7.1 trillion in economic benefits, according to a report released on Tuesday by a high-level international commission.

The report was written by the Global Commission on Adaptation – a group of political and business leaders led by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, which was tasked with "raising the visibility of climate adaptation on the global agenda" ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.

The commission urges governments to invest more in climate adaptation because it is not happening at the pace and scale required to address the worsening impacts of climate change and said the return on investments in building up climate resilience can range from 2:1 to 10:1.

"Adaptation is not only the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do to boost economic growth and create a climate-resilient world," Ban said in a statement.