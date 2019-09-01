POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey topple Japan in basketball World Cup match
Turkey got a good start to this year's World Cup in China, winning against Japan in the Group E match at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.
Turkey topple Japan in basketball World Cup match
Dogus Balbay of Turkey (R) in action during 2019 FIBA World Cup Group E match between Turkey and Japan at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China on September 01, 2019. / AA
September 1, 2019

Turkey edged past Japan 86-67 in a 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup match on Sunday.

Turkey got a good start to this year's World Cup in China, winning against Japan in the Group E match at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.

Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova and shooting guard Melih Mahmutoglu showed strong performances against Japan, scoring 17 points each. Ilyasova also took nine rebounds.

Turkish star Cedi Osman racked up 12 points for his team, and his teammate Furkan Korkmaz got 10.

On the other side, Japanese star Rui Hachimura and center Nick Fazekas got 15 points apiece.

Hachimura also grabbed seven rebounds.

In addition, Japan's shooting guard Daiki Tanaka and small forward Yuta Watanabe completed Sunday's showdown with 11 points each.

Turkey will meet the defending world champion US in the next game on Tuesday.

Recommended

The tournament is set to last through Sept. 15, bringing a record 32 countries together to compete for the title.

Joining the tournament for the fifth time, Turkey is in the same group as Japan, the US, and the Czech Republic.

In 2010, the Turkish basketball team posted their best World Cup tournament yet when they met the US in the final. The US won that game 81-64, with Turkey laying claim to the number two honours.

Sunday's results:

Group H: Canada - Australia: 92-108

Group F: New Zealand - Brazil: 94-102

Group E: Turkey - Japan: 86-67

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister