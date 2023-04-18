Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to open three additional boron processing plants in central Eskisehir province.

"This year, we will add three new boron processing plants to Eskisehir which account for an investment value of 501 million liras ($25.8 million)," Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony in Eskisehir on Tuesday.

Boron is used in a number of different applications, such as in the production of fiberglass, ceramics, and semiconductors. It is also an important nutrient for plants, and is used as a supplement in fertilizers.

Türkiye is the world's largest boron producer, accounting for approximately 73% of global boron reserves.