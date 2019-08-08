On the ground, climate change is hitting us where it counts: the stomach — not to mention the forests, plants and animals.

A new United Nations scientific report examines how global warming and land interact in a vicious cycle. Human-caused climate change is dramatically degrading the land, while the way people use the land is making global warming worse.

Thursday's science-laden report says the combination is already making food more expensive, scarcer and even less nutritious.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

"The cycle is accelerating," said NASA climate scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig, a report co-author.

"The threat of climate change affecting people's food on their dinner table is increasing."

But if people change the way they eat, grow food and manage forests, it could help save the planet from a far warmer future, scientists said

Deforestation makes world hotter, hungrier: UN

Earth's landmasses, which are only 30 percent of the globe, are warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole.

While heat-trapping gases are causing problems in the atmosphere, the land has been less talked about as part of climate change.

A special report, written by more than 100 scientists and unanimously approved by diplomats from nations around the world at a meeting in Geneva, proposed possible fixes and made more dire warnings.

"The way we use land is both part of the problem and also part of the solution," said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a French climate scientist who co-chairs one of the panel's working groups. "Sustainable land management can help secure a future that is comfortable."

The report said climate change already has worsened land degradation, caused deserts to grow, permafrost to thaw and made forests more vulnerable to drought, fire, pests and disease. That's happened even as much of the globe has gotten greener because of extra carbon dioxide in the air.

Climate change has also added to other forces that have reduced the number of species on Earth.

"Climate change is really slamming the land," said World Resources Institute researcher Kelly Levin, who wasn't part of the study but praised it.

And the future could be worse.

Higher CO2 dents macro, micro nutrients in crops

"The stability of food supply is projected to decrease as the magnitude and frequency of extreme weather events that disrupt food chains increases," the report said.