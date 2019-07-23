With the action on the Tour de France already red hot, Geraint Thomas and his challengers for ultimate victory are bracing for a head-on collision with a heatwave bearing temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and above, over the next three days.

That coincides with three mountain stages in the Alps that test top riders at the best of times, but will probe the outer limits of endurance in a heatwave.

Cycling fans worldwide and especially in France are transfixed by the 21-day Tour this year with two Frenchman in the victory frame ahead of Sunday’s grandstand finish along the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Julian Alaphilippe holds the leader’s yellow jersey, and his compatriot Thibaut Pinot sits firmly in the running to wrestle the title from defending champion Thomas with six stages remaining.

Thomas has already complained of overheating on a stage last week. But now he insists that he has no fear of temperatures soaring beyond anything experienced on the Tour so far.

“The heat won’t make any difference, it’s the same for everyone in the race,” said the Welsh 2018 champion.

He was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s stage, a loop around Nimes in France’s southern region, where the pavements were already baking by morning.

But with the heat cranking up towards 40 degrees as the race crosses the baking Rhone Valley on Wednesday, riders will arrive for the first of three brutal Alpine slogs on Thursday for some dreadful reckoning in the mountains.

Some like it hot

“This is the third week of racing and these high temperatures are sure to make a difference,” Alaphilippe's boss Davide Bramati said.

The last stage to be run under high temperatures was last Thursday at Pau where Thomas, who had been expecting to win, was stunned to find himself trailing home 14 seconds slower than the former soldier Alaphilippe.

“I was overheating,” said Thomas. “Over the final eight kilometres I just couldn’t find the kick.”