Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 3-1 in an entertaining International Champions Cup match in Houston on Saturday.

Both sides gave debuts to high-profile acquisitions in a game that featured appearances from 41 different players.

David Alaba cut the ball back from the left and although Corentin Tolisso's first shot was saved off the line he hammered the rebound into the roof of the net to put the Germans 1-0 ahead.

Real, though, had the better of the first half with only Manuel Neuer's presence and Karim Benzema's profligacy preventing them from drawing equal in a relaxed but end-to-end match.

Bayern made five changes at the start of the second half and Real made 11, with Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo for Real and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard for Bayern among the big-name off-season arrivals making their debuts.