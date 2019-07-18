W Series founder Catherine Bond Muir admits there were times when she wondered whether she had wasted years of her life setting up the all-female single-seater championship, but not any more.

As the six race series prepares for its penultimate round at Assen in the Netherlands on Saturday, she feels fully vindicated.

Next year the top drivers in the series will get points towards a superlicence taking them that crucial step closer to the ultimate aim of Formula One.

The governing FIA, which announced the move in June, has yet to say how many but Bond Muir hopes it could be 12-18 points for the winner, with 40 needed over a three year period to race in Formula One and 25 to take part in Friday practice.

“If what we are about is getting drivers into the upper echelons of motorsport and especially into Formula One, this represents an absolute sea-change in the opportunities for women in motorsport,” she told reporters.

“Being involved in W Series really is giving the drivers the real chance to get into Formula One because they need those points.”

No woman has started a Formula One race since 1976 but the chief executive, who had tears in her eyes when she stood on the grid at Hockenheim in May for the first race, feels sure W Series will provide the next.

“There were a number of times where I thought ‘it’s not going to happen’ and you push and push. And then they (the cars) all came around the corner...suddenly it became a reality,” she said.

The other key moment, against a backdrop of some women saying it was wrong to segregate the sexes, came when Alice Powell was on the podium.

Her career previously halted due to a lack of funding and opportunity, the British racer gave the founder a big hug of thanks.