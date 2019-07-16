US R&B singer R Kelly faces a bail hearing on Tuesday over federal charges that he ran a racketeering scheme trafficking women and girls for sex.

Kelly, already charged with sexual assault in Illinois, was taken into custody by New York City police detectives and federal agents on Thursday in Chicago.

The Grammy award-winning singer is set to appear in US District Court in Chicago on Tuesday for a detention hearing on both the Chicago and New York indictments. He faces counts ranging from enticing a minor, to child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg in a statement on Friday said charges stem mostly from "decades-old" conduct and were already part of the Illinois case or previous allegations of which Kelly was acquitted.

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who said he represents three of the victims cited in the federal indictment, on Monday said Kelly paid over $2 million to keep an alleged victim off the stand in his 2008 trial on child pornography charges.

Kelly was acquitted on those charges.