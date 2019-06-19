Some artists like to go on a countryside retreat to foster their creative process.

For Cuba's Sandor Gonzalez, there is no better place to sketch than several metres below the surface of the sea, surrounded by iridescent Caribbean fish and fantastical coral forms.

The 42-year-old first won renown at home and abroad for his predominantly black-and-white, haunting images of imaginary cityscapes, inspired by a trip to Europe and reflecting the aggressiveness of modern, urban life.

Then six years ago, he went scuba diving in Cuba and found his inspiration in the complete opposite: the tranquillity found below water where all forms are natural and not manmade, all sounds are muffled and the light ripples softly.

Prepping canvases for sea

While Gonzalez had heard of a biologist painting underwater in Spain, he decided to experiment for himself until he found a way of sketching with charcoal or oil paints which unlike pastels or watercolour would not dissolve.

The Cuban learnt to then soak the canvasses for at least an hour and rinse them to get rid of the salt and any organic matter, before hanging them out to dry.

"This started off as a hobby, as a passion," he told Reuters at Punta Perdiz, his favourite dive spot, sheltered in the Bay of Pigs, where in 1961 US-backed Cuban exiles landed in a failed attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro.

"But now I really need to come here, immerse myself and create below water because there is a peace there that you simply cannot find on dry land."