CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne fetch $876,000 at auction
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne Ihlen sell for $876,000, says Christie's auction house. The collection of over 50 letters were sold by Ihlen's family.
Leonard Cohen's love letters to Marianne fetch $876,000 at auction
Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2013. / Reuters
June 14, 2019

A collection of more than 50 love letters written by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen to the woman who inspired "So Long, Marianne" has sold for $876,000, with many going for more than five times their pre-sale estimates, Christie's auction house said on Thursday.

The archive of letters from Cohen to Marianne Ihlen chronicles their 1960s love affair and the blossoming of Cohen's career from struggling poet to famous musician.

The top letter, in which Cohen wrote in December 1960 about being "alone with the vast dictionaries of language," fetched $56,250 compared to an original high estimate of $10,000.

A 1964 letter, in which Cohen wrote "I am famous but empty," went for $35,000, Christie's said.

Cohen and the Norwegian-born Ihlen met on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and she became the inspiration for several of his best-known songs, including "Bird on a Wire," "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye," and the 1967 track "So Long, Marianne."

Recommended

Ihlen died of leukaemia in Oslo in July 2016 at age 81. Cohen, who was also suffering from leukaemia, died in November 2016 at the age of 82.

The letters were sold by Ihlen's family. The buyers were not revealed.

The top lot in the five-day online auction was an Italian bronze bell dating from the 15th or 16th century that hung in the Hydra home that Cohen and Ihlen once shared. It realised $81,250 compared to a pre-sale estimate of up to $12,000.

The bell is believed to have inspired the lines, "There is a crack, a crack in everything" in Cohen's 1992 release "Anthem."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar