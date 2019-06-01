POLITICS
New Zealand bundle Sri Lanka out for 136 in Cardiff
New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Colin Munro (L) celebrates with teammate New Zealand's Martin Guptill after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales. (June 1, 2019) / AFP
June 1, 2019

New Zealand fast bowlers produced a clinical display to dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 136 in their World Cup opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl on a pitch so green that it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Matt Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.

Canterbury seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in the warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Ku sal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson joined the party with two wickets in his first three overs, while Colin de Grandhomme claimed the prized wicket of the experience Angelo Mathews for a duck.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne led the Sri Lankan recovery, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100. But apart from all-rounder Thisara Perera (27), he received no support from the lower order as they were skittled out with 20.4 overs to spare.

Henry and Ferguson, who returned to remove Lasith Malinga to wrap up the innings, finished with three wickets apiece as Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record of 138 against the Kiwis in the 2013 Champions Trophy. 

SOURCE:Reuters
