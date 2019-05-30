At a new "Star Wars" land at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney Co will let visitors fly the Millennium Falcon and drink blue milk as it aims to satisfy a wide range of the space saga's fans with its most ambitious expansion ever.

When visitors step into the 14-acre section called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge starting on Friday, "we want them to feel great anticipation," said Margaret Kerrison, a story editor at Walt Disney Imagineering, even if they have only passing knowledge of Solo, Chewbacca and other characters.

"We want to be appealing to everyone from the very, very hardcore fans," she said, "to people who know nothing about 'Star Wars.'"

Analysts estimate Disney spent at least $1 billion on two nearly identical versions of Galaxy's Edge. At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, workers relocated a river and a railroad to make room. The second location, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will debut August 29.

"Star Wars" has attracted legions of fans with 10 live-action movies and three animated TV series since 1977.

"I think there is universal appeal to 'Star Wars," Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in an interview.

To impress fans, "We wanted to create something deeply immersive," he added. "You actually walk through this land and you feel like you are on the outer edge of the galaxy."

The question for theme-park designers was how to satisfy a broad group of admirers who favour different characters and have varying levels of attachment.

"'Star Wars' means very different things to different people," said Asa Kalama, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. "For a certain generation, it is the original (episodes) 4, 5, and 6, and nothing else is 'Star Wars.' Others prefer the prequels or animated series."

Choosing a planet

As a reminder, the design team displayed pictures of fans ranging from a Disney fan with no knowledge of "Star Wars, to a casual follower in a "Star Wars" T-shirt, up to an enthusiast in head-to-toe Stormtrooper gear.

For the setting, the designers considered planets such as Luke Skywalker's home of Tatooine, but ultimately decided to build Black Spire Outpost, the largest settlement on a planet called Batuu that appeared in "Star Wars" books but never on screen.