FIFA confirms life ban for ex-Brazil football chief
Del Nero was suspended from all football-related activities and fined $1 million last year by FIFA's disciplinary committee after a graft probe revealed he received bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast contracts at major tournaments.
An investigation had found Del Nero had also violated rules governing conflicts of interest, loyalty, and general conduct. / Reuters Archive
May 28, 2019

FIFA's appeals committee upheld Monday a lifetime ban issued to the former head of the Brazilian football federation (CBF), Marco Polo Del Nero, for bribery and corruption.

Del Nero, 78, was suspended from all football-related activities and fined one million Swiss francs ($1 million) in April last year by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

A years-long graft probe revealed he received bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast contracts at major tournaments, including the Copa America.

The original investigation found Del Nero had also violated rules governing conflicts of interest, loyalty, and general conduct.

He succeeded Jose Maria Marin as CBF boss in 2015. Marin was given a four-year prison sentence last August in the FIFA corruption scandal that disgraced the sport worldwide.

The Brazilian federation is now governed by Rogerio Caboclo, Del Nero's former right-hand man.

