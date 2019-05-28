FIFA's appeals committee upheld Monday a lifetime ban issued to the former head of the Brazilian football federation (CBF), Marco Polo Del Nero, for bribery and corruption.

Del Nero, 78, was suspended from all football-related activities and fined one million Swiss francs ($1 million) in April last year by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

A years-long graft probe revealed he received bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast contracts at major tournaments, including the Copa America.