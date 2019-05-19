A town in southern Croatia whose citizens are obsessed with Mercedes-Benz cars plans to build a monument to the German car that symbolises success for its rural inhabitants.

About half of the 16,000 registered cars in Imotski, which is close to the border with Bosnia, are Mercedes cars, according to Ivan Topic Nota, the main promoter of the plan to build the Mercedes monument.

"I can assure you there are also many kept in the garages. I own 13 Mercedes old-timers (vintages) and four of them are registered for driving," he said at a ceremony on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for the monument.

He added that the project also aimed to make it into the Guinness World Records by gathering the most Mercedes-Benz cars in one spot in September.