Auction house Sotheby's has announced that a portrait of Suleiman the Magnificent sold on Wednesday for 5.3 million pounds ($6.9 million).

The initial estimate for the sale was 250,000 to 350,000 pounds ($326,440 to $457,000). It sold for 15-20 times that amount. The name of the buyer has not been disclosed.

Sotheby's said it believed the portrait was the work of a follower of Italian painter Gentile Bellini, and was painted in the early 16th century in Venice.

The likeness of Suleiman is thought to be based on descriptions of the sultan provided by Western diplomats who could enter and leave the Ottoman palace in Istanbul in what is Turkey today.