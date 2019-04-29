John Singleton, who made his movie directorial debut with the acclaimed "Boyz n the Hood" about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighbourhood, died on Monday at the age of 51, his family said.

Singleton recently suffered a stroke, a family spokeswoman said.

"We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died," a statement from the family said.

"John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends."

Earlier on Monday, the family said it had made the "agonising decision" to withdraw life support from Singleton.