Marvel superhero spectacle "Avengers: Endgame" hauled in a record $60 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices on Thursday night, and distributor Walt Disney Co "cautiously" predicted an unprecedented $300 million weekend debut.

That would smash the current opening-weekend domestic record of $258 million, set a year ago by predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War."

"As we are looking at levels of presales and grosses not seen before, we are cautiously projecting a three-day in the $300 (million) range," Disney said in an e-mail on Friday afternoon.