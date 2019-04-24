Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has breezed through a referendum, which extended his term from four years to six, and removed a two-term limit on how long long a head of state can serve.

Sisi won the vote with 88.83 percent of ballots in favour of changing the constitution to allow him to rule longer, according to Egyptian officials.

Human rights groups, media outlets, and Egyptian activists have reported widespread fraud and voter intimidation since Sisi came to power after overthrowing Egypt’s first freely elected president, Mohamed Morsi, in a military coup in July 2013.

Reports preceding the poll said Egyptian police officers were coercing shopkeepers into supporting the referendum.

That track record, combined with the huge margin of the win, has led many to dismiss the vote as a ‘sham’.

Many Egyptians voiced their frustrations on social media, often using biting sarcasm.

“Listen Sisi, if you're going to have sham elections, rule number one is to keep it even a little bit realistic. Like maybe go 55-60 percent. not 97 percent,” wrote one Twitter user, continuing: ”But hey, I'm not the president of a major country (so) really i guess what do I know.”