Two brothers who say they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself sued the "Empire" actor's attorneys on Tuesday, accusing them of defamation by continuing to insist publicly that the brothers carried out a real, bigoted attack on Smollett despite knowing that wasn't true.

Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo said in a joint statement issued after their lawsuit was filed in federal court in Chicago that Smollett's legal team has spread false accusations that have hurt their reputations and undermined their career prospects.

"We have sat back and watched lie after lie being fabricated about us in the media only so one big lie can continue to have life," they said. "These lies are destroying our character and reputation in our personal and professional lives."

In their lawsuit, the Osundairos contend that even after prosecutors dropped the charges against Smollett while simultaneously saying they could prove the attack was a hoax, Smollett's attorneys kept saying in interviews that the Chicago-born brothers "led a criminally homophobic, racist and violent attack against Mr Smollett."

"Mr Smollett's attorneys, faced with an outraged public, did not retreat after their success (in getting charges dropped). Instead, they doubled down," states the lawsuit, which names celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, fellow lawyer Tina Glandian and Geragos' Los Angeles-based law firm as defendants.

'Stay relevant'

In a joint statement, Geragos and Glandian called the lawsuit "ridiculous" and "a desperate attempt" by the brothers "to stay relevant and further profit from an attack they admit they perpetrated."

"We look forward to exposing the fraud the Osundairo brothers and their attorneys have committed on the public," they added.

The odds may be against the brothers prevailing in court.

Legal experts say that, in the US adversarial system, attorneys are accorded broad protections from lawsuits based on things they say while defending their clients — even if what they say is mean-spirited or false.

"If my client informs me he didn't do it and I say that publicly ... that's part of our job as lawyers," said Jeffrey Granich, a Chicago attorney not connected to the Smollett case. At the same time, Granich said he understood the brothers' frustration and desire to show they are telling the truth.

Smollett, who is black and gay, has stood by his account that he was attacked in downtown Chicago early on Jan. 29 by two masked men who beat him, shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, and looped a rope around his neck. He said his attackers also shouted slogans supporting President Donald Trump.