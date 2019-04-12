Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believes the Welsh club need 10 points from their six remaining games to have any chance of preserving their Premier League status.

Warnock's 18th-placed Cardiff visit Burnley on Saturday before facing Brighton & Hove Albion, who are five points above them, in a relegation 'six-pointer' next Tuesday.

"They are so important the games now, we're running out of time and points," Warnock told a news conference on Friday.

Bournemouth, winless in three league games, face their south coast rivals Brighton on Saturday. Warnock does not expect Eddie Howe's side to lend Cardiff a helping hand in the relegation battle.

"I'm not optimistic about Brighton losing any points on Saturday. I don't think Eddie will mind me saying that Bournemouth seem to have hit a bit of a brick wall at the minute," he added.

"We have to take three points from our next two games. We need 10 points really, to have any chance whatsoever."