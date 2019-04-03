POLITICS
ICC to join hands with Interpol to tackle corruption
The International Cricket Council seeks more closely work with Interpol to combat corruption in the sport.
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive David Richardson, centre, flanked by General Manager of Anti-Corruption Unit Alex Marshall, left, and General Manager cricket operations Geoff Allardice speaks during a press conference at ICC headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. / AP
April 3, 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will work more closely with Interpol as part of ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the sport, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Alex Marshall, ICC's general manager of its anti-corruption unit, met Interpol officials in Lyon last week to seek closer working relations, it added.

"The ICC has an excellent relationship with law enforcement agencies in a number of countries but working with Interpol means we are connecting with their 194 members," Marshall said in a statement.

"Our focus is on education of players and prevention and disruption of corruptors. Where our enquiries reveal criminal offences have been committed, we will refer this to the relevant law enforcement organisations and this makes Interpol an important partner for us."

Corruption cases

Cricket has suffered a series of corruption cases in recent years.

In 2011, Pakistan's Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were found guilty of taking bribes to fix part of a test match against England in a case that prosecutors said revealed rampant corruption at the heart of international cricket.

Earlier this year, the ICC had granted Sri Lankan cricketers a 15-day amnesty to report previously undisclosed information relating to corruption in the sport.

It was followed by former captain and chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya being handed a two-year ban for refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by its anti-corruption unit. 

In the sport's history cricketers from India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia and the West Indies have been found involved in corrupt practices.

SOURCE:Reuters
