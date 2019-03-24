POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Schulz seals dramatic late win for Germany over the Netherlands
It was Germany's first win in a competitive game since last year's World Cup, and came after a game in which coach Joachim Loew's side showed strength and fragility in equal measure.
Schulz seals dramatic late win for Germany over the Netherlands
Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay (C) kicks to score the equaliser during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C qualification football match between The Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on March 24, 2019. / AFP
March 24, 2019

Nico Schulz's 90th-minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, lifting the pressure off coach Joachim Loew.

It was Germany's first win in a competitive game since last year's World Cup, and came after a game in which Loew's side showed strength and fragility in equal measure.

The Germans were magnificent in the first 45 minutes in Amsterdam, but were outplayed in the second half as the Dutch came back from 2-0 down against their rivals for the second time since November.

Yet Schulz prodded in a last-gasp winner against the run of play to hand Germany the win. "The win will do us a lot of good, it is great for us as a team," Schulz told RTL.

Loew praised his team's fighting spirit after a rollercoaster evening.

"We played really well in the first half, but in the second half we weren't really on the same level," the Germany coach said.

"I was impressed by hard how the team fought, and how they kept on believing until the end. Full credit to them."

Germany burst out of the blocks and Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen had to beat away a fierce shot from Serge Gnabry after just two minutes.

With a quarter of an hour gone, the visitors took a deserved lead when Schulz burst up the left wing and found Leroy Sane with a low cross. 

Recommended

As Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt slipped on the turf, Sane slipped away and smashed the ball past Cillessen.

The Dutch looked equally dangerous at the other end, however, and the veteran Ryan Babel forced two outstanding saves in quick succession from Manuel Neuer.

But the Johan-Cruijff-Arena fell silent when Gnabry found the top corner with a breathtaking strike from the edge of the box on 35 minutes.

"Don't forget we were playing Germany," Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman reminded anyone who was unaware.

"We knew the Germans would come at us, and we got off to a poor start," he said."

The hosts responded furiously after the break and De Ligt made up for his earlier error by flicking a Memphis Depay cross past Neuer to make it 2-1.

With just over an hour gone, Lyon forward Depay squeezed a shot through a crowded box to level the scores.

The Netherlands looked the more likely winners for much of the rest of the game, until Schulz popped up in the box late on to steer in the winner and crown a thrilling match. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat