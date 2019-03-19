Newcomers were no match for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” at the domestic box office. The superhero blockbuster soared past the competition, bringing in $69 million in its second weekend of release.

Marvel’s first comic-book tentpole to spotlight a female superhero surpassed $265 million in ticket sales domestically. Overseas, “Captain Marvel” crossed $494 million for a massive global haul of $760 million.

In less than two weeks, “Captain Marvel” has eclipsed the lifetime sums of numerous superhero adventures, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($623 million), “Iron Man 2” ($624 million), “Thor: Dark World ($645 million), and “Captain America: Winter Soldier” ($714 million). It’s already the 22nd-biggest comic-book release ever.