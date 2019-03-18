One music teacher in Syria continued following his passion for music and started teaching again one month ago.

He says the improved security in the region and his children motivated him to take on other students.

Although Afrin has had a difficult history under YPG control, things have changed for the better.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group that has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades claiming more than 40,000 lives.