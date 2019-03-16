Germany has agreed to speed up the return of human remains and artwork from former African colonies where the country carried out brutal massacres and pillaged indigenous heritage.

The German Culture and Foreign Ministries as well as regional and local cultural authorities signed a pledge late on Wednesday committing museums and scientific institutions to completing an inventory on their “ethnology, natural history, art and cultural history holdings” from the colonial era.

The aim is to determine which “were acquired in a way that legally or ethnically would no longer be acceptable today” and work toward their restitution.

“The priority in this work are the human remains dating from the colonial period” in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the signatories said.

Study recommends return of treasures

The commitment comes after a study commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron in November 2018 recommended returning African treasures held by French museums - a radical policy shift seen as putting pressure on other former colonial powers.