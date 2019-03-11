POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Kanter uses NBA platform for propaganda of a terrorist leader' - Turkoglu
President of the Turkish Basketball Federation and former NBA star Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu spoke to ESPN about Enes Kanter, a supporter of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
'Kanter uses NBA platform for propaganda of a terrorist leader' - Turkoglu
Orlando Magic Hedo Turkoglu, of Turkey, second from left, J.J. Redick, second from right, and Rashard Lewis, right, celebrate after the Magic broke the NBA record for 3-point shots made in a game during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009. / AP
March 11, 2019

ESPN's award-winning Sunday morning sports magazine E:60 has aired a report, 'Enemy of the State,' exploring Enes Kanter’s relationship with the Turkish government.

Kanter is an NBA player who recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers after being waived by the New York Knicks in February. He is a supporter of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

For the program, ESPN visited Turkey where they spoke to Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu to get the story most American audiences would not see.

Turkoglu, better known as 'Hedo' by fans, is a former NBA star who played fifteen seasons with several teams. Currently, he is president of the Turkish Basketball Federation and an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkoglu addressed Kanter's accusations, speaking to ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap and producer Nicole Noren.

Kanter uses his NBA position as a "platform for the propaganda of a terrorist leader," Turkoglu said.

Turkoglu said he was speaking out about Kanter because he wanted the US television-watching public to understand how Turkey sees Kanter and Fetullah Gulen, the leader of FETO who is living in the US state of Pennsylvania despite repeated attempts by the Turkish government to extradite him to stand trial for his role in the failed July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

Recommended

In the following tweet, Kanter talks of visiting Gulen in Pennsylvania.

'Be careful'

Asked how Americans should view the spat between Kanter and the Turkish government Turkoglu said: "All I have to say to all my American fellows, be careful." Turkoglu also referred to Kanter's changing his surname to Gulen as evidence of his loyalty to the terrorist leader. 

In 2016, Kanter concluded a letter, "God take every second left of my life and give it to my dear hodja," a Turkish term of respect in reference to Gulen.

Related coverage:

Why is Enes Kanter on a crusade against Turkey?

Turkish NBA player linked to FETÖ changes surname to Gülen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat