POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Twenty US states join hands to fight climate change
Climate change and population growth could cause water shortages in most of the United States, preliminary government-backed research says.
Twenty US states join hands to fight climate change
A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, US on August 26, 2017. / Reuters
March 9, 2019

Large wildfires and powerful hurricanes could be happening more often in the US because of climate change, scientists say.

President Donald Trump's administration continues to roll back environmental regulations. 

But at a local level, some US states are charting their own course.

Twenty states have signed up to the US Climate Alliance. 

Recommended

They account for a third of US greenhouse gas emissions and half of its economy and they hope to make a difference.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat