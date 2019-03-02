Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry is in the hospital under observation, his publicist said on Thursday, following a report he suffered a stroke at his Los Angeles home.

"Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital," his representative said in a statement, without giving any details.

Perry is currently playing construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.