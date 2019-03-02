CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Actor Luke Perry hospitalised in LA after reported stroke
Celebrity website TMZ said Perry, 52, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering what it described as a "massive stroke."
Actor Luke Perry hospitalised in LA after reported stroke
Download now Luke Perry attends the 35th Annual Paleyfest "Riverdale" at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. / AP
March 2, 2019

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry is in the hospital under observation, his publicist said on Thursday, following a report he suffered a stroke at his Los Angeles home.

"Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital," his representative said in a statement, without giving any details.

Perry is currently playing construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.

Recommended

He is best known for his role as the handsome loner Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210," which was set around a group of students living in the upscale southern California city.

Perry was taken ill the same day that Fox television announced it was reviving the series with many of the original cast, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. Perry was not among those announced as returning for the limited run of six new episodes this summer.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" ran for 10 years starting in 1990 and was one of the most popular shows on US television.

Perry's former co-stars expressed their support on social media. "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," Shannen Doherty posted on Instagram, while Ian Ziering wrote, "Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery." 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar