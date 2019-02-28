POLITICS
Federer reaches semis in Dubai as he chases 100th title
Roger Federer moved to within two wins of a 100th career title after coming through a tough test in difficult conditions against Marton Fucsovics to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.
Swiss Roger Federer returns the ball to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics during their quarter final match at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on February 28, 2019. / Reuters
February 28, 2019

Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

Federer faced two set points in the tiebreaker but Fucsovics hit two forehands into the net to let the Swiss star take control. Federer then wasted an early break in the second set but broke again for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match when Fucsovics sent a forehand return wide.

"The tiebreak was tough. I'm happy I found a way to get out of that one," Federer said. "That was an exciting match, to say the least."

Federer is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament tiles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Seven of Federer's previous 99 triumphs have come in Dubai.

He will next face sixth-seeded Borna Coric, who beat Nikolaz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). Coric beat Federer twice last year, including in the Halle final.

"He's really found his game," Federer said of Coric. "We've had a couple tough matches as of late."

The other semi-final will pit rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece against French veteran Gael Monfils.

Tsitispas outlasted Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-1, while Monfils beat Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Both Tsitsipas and Monfils are coming off tournament wins in Europe last week and have a 1-1 head-to-head record.

"We're both serving really well," Tsitsipas said. "We have similar game style. I guess I'm a bit more aggressive than him, but he's much faster. I'm going to have to deal with all of that, be patient, play with passion as well, just wait for the opportunities to break him."

SOURCE:AP
