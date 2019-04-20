Juventus won Serie A for the eighth season in a row when a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina on Saturday gave them the title with five games to spare.

Needing one point, Juventus got off to a dreadful start when they fell behind to a Nikola Milenkovic goal in the sixth minute, the Serb firing into the roof off the net from close range.

Federico Chiesa hit the post for Fiorentina but Juventus levelled in the 37th minute when Alex Sandro got away from the Fiorentina defence to score with a low near-post header from Miralem Pjanic's corner.