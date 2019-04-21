POLITICS
Felix Grossschartner wins Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
The 25-year old Austrian Felix Grossschartner, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the six-stage tour of nearly 1000 kilometres in the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.
Felix Grossschartner poses for a photo after winning the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey. / AA
April 21, 2019

Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe team won 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

Cyclists rode in the Eurasia tunnel connecting Asia to Europe beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

The 25-year old Austrian Grossschartner, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, has won the six-stage tour of nearly 1000 kilometres (621 miles).

Grossschartner topped the general classification with 24 hours 53 minutes 58 seconds, while Italian Valerio Conti from BAE Emirates team came in second and Eritrean Merhawi Kudus of Astana team took the third place.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal team won last 172.4-kilometre-long (107-mile) stage in 4 hours 10 minutes and 41 seconds.

The 55th edition of the five-day presidential Tour of Turkey run through April 21, with 119 cyclists from 17 teams. The tour kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday as part of the “UCI World Tour” calendar for the third time.

Organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey debuted in 1963 and became an international race two years later.

TRT World's Robin Adams reports from Istanbul.

Stages of the 2019 tour:

April 16 – Istanbul-Tekirdag (156.7 km)

April 17 – Tekirdag-Eceabat (183.3 km)

April 18 – Canakkale-Edremit (122.6 km)

April 19 – Balikesir-Bursa (194.3 km)

April 20 – Bursa-Kartepe (164.1 km)

April 21 – Sakarya-Istanbul (172.4 km)

SOURCE:AA
