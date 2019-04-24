Mourners wearing colourful Harry Potter scarves and Marvel superhero shirts were joined by the leaders of Britain and Ireland on Wednesday at the funeral of Lyra McKee, the journalist shot dead during rioting in Northern Ireland last week.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Ireland's President, Michael D Higgins, were among hundreds of people celebrating the life of a young woman whose death in paramilitary gunfire has shocked a region usually inured to violence.

The UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the leaders of Northern Ireland's Catholic and Protestant political parties also attended the service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Some of McKee's family and friends wore Harry Potter and Marvel items in tribute to her love of those fictional worlds.

McKee, 29, was killed on Thursday as she reported on rioting in the city of Londonderry, also known as Derry.

She was the first journalist killed on the job in the UK for almost 20 years, and her death caused wide shock in Northern Ireland still shaken by tremors from decades of violence known as the "Troubles."

A small Irish nationalist militant group, the New IRA, said it was responsible. The group apologised, saying McKee was shot "while standing beside enemy forces" — a reference to the police.

Police arrested two teenagers and a 57-year-old woman but released all three without charge.

The IRA and most other paramilitary groups have disarmed since Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, but a small number of dissidents refused to abandon violence, and have targeted police and prison officials with bombings and shooting.