Britain’s Jamie Chadwick stood on top of the podium as the first race winner in the new all-female W Series on Saturday with compatriot Alice Powell second at a damp and overcast Hockenheim.

Spanish teenager Marta Garcia finished a close third.

The victory completed a dominant two days for the 20-year-old, one of five Britons in a field of 18 in identical Formula Three cars, after setting the pace in Friday practice and starting on pole position.

“I see it as a huge, huge moment. As a driver, it makes no difference but as a person, and as a female in motorsport, I think it’s incredible,” said Chadwick.

She was presented with her trophy by South African Desiré Wilson, who in 1980 made a history of her own by beating a field of men to win a non-championship British Formula One race at Brands Hatch.

Powell’s second-place trophy was handed over by deputy Formula One team principal Claire Williams.

Chadwick, who last year became the first woman to win a British Formula Three race and in 2015 was the first woman to win a British GT championship, did not have it all her own way, however.

She ran wide at the hairpin exit, a lapse that allowed compatriot Sarah Moore to take the lead.