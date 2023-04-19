Explosions have shaken Sudan's capital despite claims of a ceasefire on the fourth day of fighting that has killed nearly 270 people and wounded 2,600 others.

After international mediation, Rapid Support Forces [RSF] commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commonly known as Hemeti, said he would support a 24-hour "armistice" on Tuesday, which the army denied any knowledge of before later blaming the RSF for breaking it.

The RSF had already accused the army of violating the agreement.

By 1600 GMT, the time of the supposed start to the ceasefire, gunfire could still be heard throughout the capital Khartoum, according to several witnesses, and it continued into the evening.

"As of now the fighting in Sudan, including Khartoum and various other locations, is continuing. No sign of real abatement of the fighting," the spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"The situation in #Sudan is deeply concerning. Sudan’s Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center reports 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 people have been injured. Tragically, three workers from @WFP have also been killed," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Daglo's announcement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with the two generals and "underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire".

Foreign ministers of the G7, which includes the US, had also called on Tuesday for the warring parties to "end hostilities immediately", as loud explosions were heard in Khartoum, where militiamen in turbans and fatigues roamed the streets.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with US Secretary for Anthony Blinken ways to "stop military escalation, ending violence, and calming tensions" in Sudan.

Underscoring the chaos, Washington said one of its diplomatic convoys was fired upon, and the EU said its ambassador was attacked at home.

Aid groups have reported looting of medical and other supplies.

There are fears of regional spillover from the conflict that has included air strikes and artillery fire.

According to witnesses, pickup trucks carrying anti-aircraft guns — stationed in residential areas of Khartoum — were resupplied with ammunition on Tuesday morning.