Israeli military have wounded seven Palestinians as they stormed the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said, hours after two Israeli men were wounded by gunfire near a Jewish site in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian ministry reported six people with "minor injuries from live fire" had been taken to Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern West Bank city.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in the Jenin refugee camp, without giving further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli authorities said a suspected Palestinian gunman had wounded two Israeli men in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem after firing at their car.

Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighbourhood, where an AFP news agency journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.

Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the centre of the neighbourhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.

Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim lightly wounded, and Shaare Zedek medical centre said it was treating a man in his 50s in moderate condition.