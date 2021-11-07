Libya's High National Elections Commission will open registration for candidates in presidential and parliamentary elections that have been mandated by a UN-backed roadmap on December 24.

Registration for presidential election candidates would be open until November 22 and for parliamentary candidates until December 7, the election commission chairman Emad al Sayeh said on Sunday.

Potential candidates include warlord Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern-based militia in the civil war; Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former dictator; the parliament head Aguila Saleh; and a former interior minister, Fathi Bashagha.

Sayeh, who had previously said parliamentary elections would take place within 30 days of the presidential election, said the commission had received amendments to the law from the parliament.

Peace process