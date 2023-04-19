Poland will on Wednesday mark 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when hundreds of Jews launched a doomed attack against the Nazis, with the commemorations looking beyond the fighters and emphasising the civilian experience.

The leaders of Poland, Israel and Germany were expected to attend the anniversary event of the month-long revolt, which was the largest single act of Jewish resistance against the Germans during World War II.

Church bells and sirens will sound at midday in honour of the insurgents who launched the uprising on April 19, 1943, who died fighting rather than in gas chambers.

The heads of state will speak at the Warsaw Ghetto memorial -- located at the heart of the former Jewish district -- before heading to a synagogue together.

Just like in previous years, volunteers across the city will hand out paper daffodils for residents to pin to their jackets.

The tradition is in honour of Marek Edelman, an uprising commander who, until his death in 2009, would mark the anniversary by depositing a bouquet of the flowers at the memorial.

Because of their colour and form, daffodils resemble the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis.

This year, the paper daffodils will also be distributed in other Polish cities.

One year after they invaded Poland in 1939, the Germans set up the ghetto in a space of just over three-square kilometres (1.2 square miles).

It was the largest of the World War II ghettos.

Many Jews died inside of starvation and disease, while most of the rest were sent to the Treblinka death camp to the east of the Polish capital.