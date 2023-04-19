The European Parliament has adopted a law that allows products to be sold in the EU only if the supplier can prove that “the product does not come from deforested land or has led to forest degradation.”

The new legislation, passed with 552 votes in favour, 44 against and 43 abstentions on Wednesday, applies to the goods of cattle, charcoal, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soya and wood.

It also includes items that were made of, contain, or have been fed with the above-mentioned products, such as leather, chocolate, furniture and printed paper products.

Suppliers will have to provide a “due diligence” statement proving that the product doesn't contribute to deforestation.

By the request of the European Parliament, companies will also have to testify that the goods were produced in line with the country’s own legislation.

In addition to concerns about deforestation, requirements to export goods into the EU include respect for human rights and the protection of indigenous people.