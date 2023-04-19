The US Supreme Court has handed Turkish state lender Halkbank another chance to make its case in a lower court, ordering the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the case.

A majority opinion from the top US court threw out the lower court's opinion, which allowed the prosecution to proceed on Wednesday.

The top court said it disagrees with Halkbank's contention that a 1976 law known as the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) shields it from criminal prosecution.

But it ordered the appellate court to reconsider whether the bank has immunity under "common-law" principles.

"The Second Circuit did not fully consider various common-law immunity arguments that the parties raise in this Court," Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court majority.

"The Court vacates the judgment and remands for the Second Circuit to consider those arguments."

Only two of the court's nine justices, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito, wrote in dissent.