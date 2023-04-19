WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks
Suspected militants kill at least 24 people, including civilian defence volunteers in area near Togo and Ghana borders, sources and local officials say, adding more than a dozen militants were killed in response.
Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks
More than 40 percent of Burkina Faso remains outside the government's control, according to official figures. / Photo: AFP Archive
April 19, 2023

At least 24 people, including civilian defence volunteers, have been killed in two attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told the AFP news agency.

The deadliest attack took place on Tuesday in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official on Wednesday, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed.

He said that several were still missing.

"More than a dozen terrorists were killed in response to the attack," he added.

An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said at least another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.

On Wednesday, several hundred people demonstrated in Bittou calling for better security protection, according to residents contacted by AFP.

RelatedTens of security forces members killed in Burkina Faso

Over 10,000 killed

Recommended

Since their creation in December 2019, the volunteer militia forces have faced heavy tolls in the country's fight against militant groups.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina's transitional president, has declared a goal of recapturing 40 percent of the territory, which is controlled by militants.

The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes.

On Sunday, officials said at least 32 defence volunteers and 10 soldiers died in suspected militant attacks in the country's insurgency-hit north.

Earlier this month, Burkina's military junta declared a "general mobilisation" to give the state "all necessary means" to combat a string of militant attacks since the start of this year.

And the government had already announced a plan in February to recruit 5,000 additional soldiers to battle the insurgency that has gripped one of the world's poorest countries since 2015.

RelatedBurkina Faso declares 'general mobilisation' to quell insurgency
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee