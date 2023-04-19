At least 24 people, including civilian defence volunteers, have been killed in two attacks by suspected militants in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told the AFP news agency.

The deadliest attack took place on Tuesday in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official on Wednesday, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed.

He said that several were still missing.

"More than a dozen terrorists were killed in response to the attack," he added.

An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said at least another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.

On Wednesday, several hundred people demonstrated in Bittou calling for better security protection, according to residents contacted by AFP.

Related Tens of security forces members killed in Burkina Faso

Over 10,000 killed