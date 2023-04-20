A fierce drought melted glaciers during Europe's hottest recorded summer last year, a phenomenon that could repeat as the continent warms at nearly twice the global rate, the EU's climate observatory said Thursday.

Two-thirds of Europe's rivers fell below average levels and five cubic kilometres (two cubic miles) of ice disappeared from Alpine glaciers, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in its yearly update.

With human-caused emissions heating the planet, Europe is warming around twice as quickly as the world average -- 2.2 degrees Celsius over the past five years compared to the pre-industrial era.

In 2022 it saw its second-hottest year and its hottest summer since comparable records began in the 1950s, said Copernicus, which monitors numerous climate indicators via satellites plus land- and sea-based instruments.

The forecast for 2023 remains uncertain but "with higher concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the probability of more warm years continues to increase," said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S.

With soils in southern Europe still "incredibly dry", impacts will be felt this year "unless we have significant spring rainfall," she added.

"Unfortunately the impacts are probably already in place for growing season. So we're likely to see reduced crop production this year because of the dry winter and spring period."

Copernicus had earlier announced that the past eight years have been the hottest on record.

It found 2022 "another record-breaking year in terms of greenhouse gases concentration, temperature extremes, wildfire and precipitation, which have all had a notable impact on both ecosystem and community all over the continent," said C3S director Carlo Buontempo.

"We are really moving into uncharted territory."

The continent had less snow and rain than average in winter 2021-2022, followed by prolonged heatwaves in the summer which hit the agriculture, river transport and energy sectors.