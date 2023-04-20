Islamophobia is deeply rooted in Canada and on the rise, and Black Muslims wearing hijabs are particular targets, a Senate committee findings said.

The Senate committee on human rights is studying the issue, and preliminary findings indicate that anti-Muslim incidents often are violent, more so than shown toward other religious groups.

“Canada has a problem,” committee chair Sen. Salma Ataullahjan said on Wednesday in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

“We are hearing of intergenerational trauma because young kids are witnessing this. Muslims are speaking out because there’s so many attacks happening and they’re so violent,” she said.

The committee travelled across the country to speak to Muslims, including victims of attacks — doctors, teachers and others.

The committee, which will produce a full report in July, said far-right and anti-Muslim hate groups are growing and so too are incidents of hate.

Statistics Canada reported last month that police-reported hate crimes “rose from 2,646 in 2020 to 3,360 in 2021, a 27 percent increase.”

The figures also showed that hate crimes targeting Muslims that have been reported to police rose 71 percent over the same period — roughly eight incidents per 100,000 Muslims.

