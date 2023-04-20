UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire of "at least three days" in Sudan over Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are living in a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold," Guterres told reporters on Thursday, adding: "We have been in contact with the parties, and we believe it is possible."

The pause would "allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies," Guterres added.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council, the fighting has so far killed more than 330 people and tipped the nation reliant on food aid into what the UN calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Eid ceasefire "must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire," Guterres said.

"This ceasefire is absolutely crucial at the present moment," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, according to a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity.

20,000 fled to Chad