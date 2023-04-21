Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people.

The protesters demanded the government uncover who they said were the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019.

Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.

Thousands of people including Catholic clergy on Friday lined up for a silent protest on both sides of the main road connecting the capital, Colombo, with the country's international airport.

They blamed the government for not taking adequate measures to deliver justice for the victims of the bombings and punish those responsible.

The protesters, dressed in white and black, held one another's hands, forming a human chain. They displayed placards and banners that read “Until justice is meted out, we are watching," "No justice delivered to victims so far” and "Where is the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack?”

Two groups that had pledged allegiance to Daesh were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks, targeting worshippers at Easter services in three churches and tourists having breakfast at three popular hotels.

The attacks killed 269 people and wounded some 500 more.

