Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has announced that he will not stand for reelection in October's vote -- a surprise move that deepened uncertainty in the crisis-wracked country.

His centre-left Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) coalition has yet to put forward a candidate for August's primaries, with Fernandez declaring in the video announcement on Friday that it needs to generate a new cycle of leaders.

"Next December 10, 2023, is the exact day on which we will mark 40 years of democracy. On this day I will hand over the presidential sash to whomever has been legitimately elected by popular vote at the polls," Fernandez said in the clip.

Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who was Argentina's leader from 2007-15, said at the end of last year that she would not stand in the primaries.

That announcement came shortly after the 70-year-old was convicted of fraud and corruption during her presidency -- although she has been spared prison by her parliamentary immunity.

Some press reports have portrayed Economy Minister Sergio Massa, 50, as a potential candidate.

Among the opposition, former president Mauricio Macri (2015-19) has ruled himself out of the running.