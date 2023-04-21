WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guantanamo inmates showing signs of 'accelerated ageing', says ICRC
The prison came to symbolise the excesses of the US's "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics have said amounted to torture.
Guantanamo inmates showing signs of 'accelerated ageing', says ICRC
Protesters dress up as prison inmates to demand closure of the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention facility. / Photo: AP
April 21, 2023

Inmates who have been held for years in the US's Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba are showing signs of "accelerated ageing", a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

"We're calling on the US administration and Congress to work together to find adequate and sustainable solutions to address these issues," Patrick Hamilton, the ICRC's head of delegation for the United States and Canada, said on Friday.

"Action should be taken as a matter of priority."

Hamilton's comments came after a visit to the facility in March following a 20-year hiatus.

He said he was "struck by how those who are still detained today are experiencing the symptoms of accelerated ageing, worsened by the cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent in detention".

He called for detainees to receive adequate mental and physical health care and more frequent family contact.

Recommended

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Guantanamo camp was established by Republican President George W. Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects following the 2001 hijacked plane attacks on New York and the Pentagon that killed about 3,000 people.

It came to symbolise the excesses of the US "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics have said amounted to torture. There were 40 detainees when President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. The Biden administration has said it wants to close the facility but has not presented a plan for doing so.

The repatriation of two brothers to Pakistan occurred in February, and 30 prisoners remain. Hamilton also urged Washington to resolve the fate of the detainees, urging action to transfer those out who were eligible.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee