Somalia's military repulsed an attack by Al Shabab fighters in a central region of the country, killing at least 18 of the militants, according to a top army official.

At least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were also killed in the fighting early on Saturday near Masagaway town, Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said by phone.

Masagaway is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base.

Resident Yusuf Sheikh told The Associated Press that militants overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack.

“It was early in the morning, and (al Shabab) completely took over the whole town, including the military base, forcing the government forces out of the town,” he said.

Sheikh said several people were killed in the attack and others were missing.

Al Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital.