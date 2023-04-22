A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw has killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses, according to a rescue worker.

The tornado hit Aung Myin Kone and Tadau villages on Naypyitaw’s southern outskirts at around 1240 GMT (6:10 pm local) on Friday, according to Thet Paing Soe, a leading member of the Doh Lewe charity organisation.

He said local charity organisations had transported 128 people to hospitals, and 232 houses in the two villages were destroyed.

“The tornado blew for approximately 40 minutes. Almost all the houses in the villages are quite badly damaged. The restoration will take months,” Paing Soe added.

Major tornadoes are rare in Myanmar.