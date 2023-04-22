Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was again at odds with Europe over Ukraine while pressing his first European tour since resuming office in January.

On Saturday, Lula again refused to be drawn into the war, calling for a "negotiated" settlement between Kiev and Moscow more than a year after the Russian offensive.

The Brazilian leader has angered Ukraine by saying Kiev shares the blame for the war and has not joined Western nations in imposing sanctions on Moscow or supplying ammunition to Kiev.

"While my government condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, we support a negotiated political solution to the conflict," Lula told journalists after meeting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon.

Lula said he does not want to "please anyone" with his views about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We urgently need a group of countries to sit round a table with both Ukraine and Russia," Lula said.

"Brazil does not want to take part in this war. Brazil wants to create peace."

The veteran left-winger is seeking to revive his country's diplomatic ties after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, but tensions have been on display with the West over Ukraine.

'Different position'

Rebelo de Sousa said: "President Lula believes the road to a just and lasting peace implies making negotiation a priority.