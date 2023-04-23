TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye reduces defense industry's foreign dependency
President Erdogan says that Türkiye’s goal is to be “fully independent in the defence industry”.
Türkiye reduces defense industry's foreign dependency
Türkiye has become a supplier country in the global defence industry.  / Photo: AA
April 23, 2023

In just two decades, Türkiye has made significant strides in its defence industry, reducing its foreign dependency from 80 percent to 20 percent, the country’s president has said.

Speaking on Sunday at the delivery ceremony of new Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces for tests in the northwestern Sakarya province, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye’s goal is to be “fully independent in the defence industry”.

“We have reduced the foreign dependency in the defence industry from around 80 percent to some 20 percent in such a short time as 20 years. The number of defence projects, which was merely 62 in 2002, has today surpassed 750,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also said that while Türkiye's total budget for defence projects was $5.5 billion in 2002, now it has reached a $75-billion project volume, including the ones in the bidding process.

Erdogan stressed that behind every product developed in the defence industry lies years-long efforts, patience, work and financial power.

Recommended

“This is how each of our UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles) — which stand out all across the world today — and our armoured land vehicles, warships, frigates and missiles, as well as other systems, which are greatly admired, have emerged," he added.

Türkiye has become a supplier country for the defence industry, with its products used by many armies, the president also underlined.

RelatedTanks, drones, jets: How Türkiye’s defence industry became a global force
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay